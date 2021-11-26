$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $109.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.