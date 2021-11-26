10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,448. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,402 shares of company stock valued at $45,610,596. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

