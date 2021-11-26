1,161 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

