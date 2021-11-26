11,919 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

