12,473 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inogen by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

