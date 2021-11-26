$127.31 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to announce $127.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the highest is $128.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $485.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,127,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BROS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 977,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,985. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

