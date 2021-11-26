$134.24 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $134.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.20 million and the highest is $135.03 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $497.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.66 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVOP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 38,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

