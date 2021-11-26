$134.25 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post sales of $134.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.39 million to $135.10 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $423.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $427.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.83 million, with estimates ranging from $466.45 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,135. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

