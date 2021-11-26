147,734 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 147,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

