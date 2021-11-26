1,700 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Futu by 145.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Futu by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Futu by 17.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

