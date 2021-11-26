1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.26 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $150,982.08 and $454,020.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00072979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.84 or 0.07394097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,185.71 or 1.00192709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

