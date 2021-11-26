2,110 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $81,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

NJUL stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

