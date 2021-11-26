28,392 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.68 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,343 shares of company stock valued at $445,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

