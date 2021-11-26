$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

