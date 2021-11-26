$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.20. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $20.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

FANG stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

