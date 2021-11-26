3,299 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.