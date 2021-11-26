$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $344.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 1,352,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,340 shares of company stock worth $137,436. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.