$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $344.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 1,352,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,340 shares of company stock worth $137,436. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

