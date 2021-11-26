$354.63 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will post sales of $354.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.27 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 17,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,863. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

