35,917 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.