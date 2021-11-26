3,671 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $855,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

