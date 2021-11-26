$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $381.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.70. 147,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

