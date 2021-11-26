$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 26,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $268,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Western Digital by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.