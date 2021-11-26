422,237 Shares in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 422,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $1.05 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

