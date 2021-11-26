$438.23 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce sales of $438.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.00 million and the highest is $443.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

