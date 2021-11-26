46,061 Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Finance Of America Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $7,923,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,816,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $146,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of FOA opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

