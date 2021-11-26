$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce $485.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.05 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $4,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $7,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $12,488,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $549,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.10. 1,854,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,385. Toast has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

