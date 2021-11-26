4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.26

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 1226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after buying an additional 706,953 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 174,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

