$5.97 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $7.03 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $26.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,830,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 523,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

