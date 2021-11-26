$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $50.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Truist boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $1,335,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 900,602 shares of company stock valued at $67,912,809 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $70.69. 96,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,553. Safehold has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.