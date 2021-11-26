$59.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $59.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.37 billion and the highest is $60.24 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $52.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $236.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.62 billion to $236.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $249.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,328. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.