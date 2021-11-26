$595.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $595.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.60 million. Kirby reported sales of $489.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Kirby stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

