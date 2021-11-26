717,275 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 717,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $24,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.42 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.