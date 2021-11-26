71,978 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 86,333 shares worth $4,600,242. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 7,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $72.80.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

