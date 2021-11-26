$93.45 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce $93.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $95.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $356.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $4,352,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,031,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

