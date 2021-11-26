$95.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report sales of $95.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $97.74 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after buying an additional 304,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.