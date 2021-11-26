$96.83 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $96.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

