A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 48,752 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

