Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AJIT stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 835 ($10.91). The stock has a market cap of £99.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.