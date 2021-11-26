Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJIT stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 835 ($10.91). The stock has a market cap of £99.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

