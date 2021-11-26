Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $240.50

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 2301494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.80 ($3.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Get Abrdn alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.72.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Abrdn Company Profile (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.