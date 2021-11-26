Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.26 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $6.26 million and $286,711.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.