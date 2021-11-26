Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

