Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $5.36 on Friday, hitting $185.06. 67,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

