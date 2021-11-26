Adevinta ASA’s (ADEVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADEVF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.00.

ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

