ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company's stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

