ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 110,076.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

