Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Critical Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 19.52 $2.49 billion $3.23 48.85 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.47 $367.16 million $5.79 10.36

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Micro Devices and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $136.44, suggesting a potential downside of 13.53%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

