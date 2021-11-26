Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,733. The company has a market cap of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
