Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,733. The company has a market cap of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

