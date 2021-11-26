AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 203.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.