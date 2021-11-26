Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90. 3,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Afya by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $1,753,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Afya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.