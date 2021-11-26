Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,575. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

